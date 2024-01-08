New farming skills and learning service to launch this week

Farmers and growers will have access to a unique new learning and development this week with the launch of TIAH membership.

The online service, which launches on 10 January, aims to make support, training and professional development in farming easier to find and access.

Over 400 farmers and growers have helped the Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture's (TIAH) develop the tool.

Membership to it offers farmers and growers a chance to develop their skills, progress their career and demonstrate their professionalism.

The online system tracks how individuals use it, and draws on their background experience to deliver personalised information and training recommendations.

There are tools to help users assess their existing skills and identify any gaps.

Online learning resources, as well as a directory of training providers, help those using it develop at their own pace.

Other membership benefits include access to webinars, toolkits, templates and related resources featuring expert advice on topics.

Staffordshire farmer Andrew Court, who took part in the trial, said: "The focus has been on ensuring that the content is approachable and inclusive for everyone working across the breadth of farming disciplines.

“As the agriculture and horticulture industry is evolving, access to platforms that aid professional development is becoming ever more important.

"The brilliance of the TIAH service is that is helps people roadmap out where they want to go and makes it easy for them to identify the routes to get there.”

TIAH’s chief executive, Stephen Jacob said the launch of the membership was a major milestone for the institute.

He said: "We’re looking forward to opening our virtual doors to the farming and growing community to help them supercharge their approach to learning and development.

"We’ll be at LAMMA 2024 to tell people more about what we offer and warmly invite visitors to drop by our stand to find out more.”

Annual TIAH membership will cost a one-off fee of £144, or £12.50 per month if paid monthly.