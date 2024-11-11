New fertiliser hub opens for farmers in North East and Scotland

Farmers across southern Scotland and northern England are set to gain improved access to fertiliser thanks to the opening of a new £7.5m site.

The Port of Tyne and Origin Soil Nutrition have opened a fertiliser blending plant and warehouse to 'enhance' farming businesses in the region.

The new facility, spanning 6,000m² and storing over 100,000 tonnes of fertiliser, aims to support local farmers' crop nutrition requirements.

According to both organisations, the new site will also create local jobs, offering both economic and environmental benefits to the region.

Ashley Nicholson, chief business officer at the Port of Tyne, said the Tyne and Wear plant and warehouse would 'strengthen' the agricultural sector.

He said: "This partnership underscores the port’s commitment to regional business growth and supporting sectors that have a direct impact on the local economy and job creation.

"Welcoming the new facility will also bring decarbonisation benefits as it will cut road miles for up to 5,000 lorry loads annually. We’re delighted to see this facility now officially opened."

Origin Soil Nutrition will offer over 18,000 different blends using a combination of 14 essential nutrients at the plant.

The firm's managing director, Michael Pater said: “The new facility at the Port of Tyne, with direct access to deep-sea vessels, is key to expanding our ability to source raw materials globally, offering better product availability and competitive pricing.

"The port’s prime location enables us to efficiently provide prescription fertiliser to farmers across the North East and Southern Scotland, supporting sustainable farming by ensuring the right fertiliser is available when and where it’s needed.

"With this facility, we continue to support the region’s vital agricultural industry, reinforcing our region’s role in advancing sustainable practices and supporting the farming community."