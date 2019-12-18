New ‘field-to-fork’ approach could benefit beef farmers

Greater collaboration is needed in the beef supply chain, NFU Scotland's president Andrew McCornick said

NFU Scotland has highlighted the need for a ‘new field-to-fork approach’ as beef farmers continue to see low prices.

As prices continue at a low ebb, the union has called for fresh thinking in the beef supply chain.

To date, there has been no significant uplift in the finished price for cattle and substantial costs continue to accrue for beef finishers.

NFU Scotland’s livestock committee has asked for a small increase in the statutory beef and sheep levies paid to Quality Meat Scotland, to be match funded by Scottish government, to drive promotion and increase demand.







Following extensive lobbying, the group says it is ‘rewarding’ to see that increasing public procurement of all Scottish produce, including red meat, was included in the First Minister’s programme for government.

But acknowledging frustration amongst farmers over prices, NFU Scotland’s president Andrew McCornick said: “Never at any time have we envisaged a silver bullet that could easily rectify this, but significant incremental changes may deliver progress in the quest for a fair margin in the beef chain.

“I am convinced that greater collaboration is one of the more substantial keys to help.

“Models exists in other sectors such as milk, fruit and vegetables that would fit with produce groups, including beef.”

He said beef producers should be developing relationships along the entire supply chain from field-to-fork.

Improving knowledge of each part’s role, where value can be added and where margin can be found, is also needed, he said.

Mr McCornick added: “This means working for mutual benefit by building trust, understanding constraints or demands, and breaking down barriers within the entire supply chain.

“There is an implicit interdependence across the whole beef chain which currently is not appreciated.

“Greater collaboration would bring other non-financial mutual benefits such as a more effective promotion; new product development and challenging the anti-meat lobby with a united voice,” he said.

“We need to be aware of the skills, quality and standards being met by all involved at each link to get the final product in front of our consumers and the joint commitment needed to deliver an excellent end product that our consumers can enjoy time after time.

“This would lead to a contract for farmers to deliver what the market wants when the market wants it, based round a code of practice offering transparency.”

NFU Scotland is currently in discussions with other industry groups to help deliver this kind of model for beef finishers.