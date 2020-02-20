New figures shed light on Welsh beef industry trends

The cattle industry faced a challenging situation in 2019, leading to slightly reduced calf registrations and an increased throughput of heifers

Newly-released statistics from the British Cattle Movement Service has shed a new light on the current state of the beef industry in Wales.

Data on the number of calves registered during each month in 2019 shows that the combined total of beef and dairy calves in Wales was 379,800 head – down 0.7% on the previous year.

The lower registrations reflect a difficult year for beef producers, when farm-gate prices were at very low levels in the summer and autumn, according to Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

This picture is further illustrated by abattoir statistics, which show a higher UK throughput of heifers in 2019 (up 3.1% year on year), indicating that breeding numbers are falling somewhat as farmers are reluctant to invest in expanding their herds.







However, the BCMS statistics also highlight more favourable trends in terms of the efficiency and sustainability of the industry, HCC said.

Calf registrations are usually highest in the period during the months of March through to June, a picture which is again true of 2019.

However, June registrations were 3.7% down on 2018 figures, which may indicate more efficient production according to HCC Data Analyst Glesni Phillips.

“Achieving shorter intervals between calving is a long-term goal of the beef industry in Wales,” said Ms Phillips said.

“Fewer calf registrations during June compared to 2018 indicates a positive trend towards a compact spring calving block, which essentially means a more efficient herd resulting in fewer emissions.

“It’s no surprise, given the challenging situation in the cattle industry in 2019, to see slightly reduced calf registrations and the increased throughput of heifers.”

Farm-gate prices have recovered somewhat in recent weeks, and the long-term trends of a declining breeding herd will probably contribute to fewer calf registrations in 2020.

This will mean a return to a more balanced supply and demand in the near future, Ms Phillips explained.

“However, there are too many uncertainties beyond the industry’s control to make confident projections – such as changing global trading patterns, and uncertainty over post-Brexit trade agreements,” she said.