New figures show rise in fly-tipping incidents

Incidents of fly-tipping on public land have increased by two percent across England in 2019/2020, according to new figures released by Defra.

While councils have dealt with just under 1 million fly-tipping incidents during this period, these figures account for waste illegally dumped on public land reported to these authorities.

However, the vast majority of fly-tipping incidents on privately-owned land, which are thought to be 'significantly more', are not included.

The Country & Land and Business Association (CLA) said it believed these figures did not fully reflect the severity of the situation.

According to the organisation, one rural firm, which is regularly subjected to fly-tipping, is having to pay £50,000 each year for rubbish, such as tyres, fridges, tents, barbecues and building waste, to be cleared.

The CLA has called for local authorities to start sharing the brunt of the costs, and taking more responsibility for waste dumped on people’s land.

Mark Bridgeman, president of the rural group, said while the government's new figures were alarming, it was just the tip of the iceberg.

“Cases of fly-tipping on privately owned land are significantly more than on public land so these figures do not reflect the true scale of this type of organised crime, which blights our rural communities.

"Part of the problem is that it’s currently too simple to gain a waste carrying licence that enables firms to transport and dispose of waste – and this needs urgent reform with correct checks put in place.

"A revamped system would act as a deterrent,” Mr Bridgeman said.

The most common size category for fly-tipping incidents in 2019/20 was equivalent to a ‘small van load’ (34% of total incidents), followed by the equivalent of a ‘car boot or less’ (28%).

The most common place for fly-tipping to occur was on highways (pavements and roads), which accounted for over two fifths (43%) of total incidents.

And although the maximum fine for anyone caught fly-tipping is £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment, if convicted in a Magistrates' Court, this is seldom enforced.

The CLA said that unless tougher action was taken to combat this kind of rural crime, it would continue to increase.