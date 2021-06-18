New film explores Scottish farmers' mental health

A new film has launched exploring the mental health and wellbeing of those who work within the Scottish farming community.

'Unearthing Farming Lives' examines some of the most common causes of poor mental wellbeing, highlighting the potential solutions available within the community.

It offers an insight into the lives of local farmers, who illustrate their own - as well as others in the agricultural industries - struggles to overcome mental health challenges.

The film, unveiled this week, was produced by Pink Sphynx Media, along with NFU Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Samaritans.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy chaired the launch event and subsequent Q&A session putting questions from the audience to a panel of experts.

The union's North East vice chair Bob Hay said: “We had participants logged in from every region across Scotland, which in itself highlights the importance of the subject.

“It was interesting to learn from the panellists that this film is just the start, and that grant monies have been raised from Creative Scotland, Awards For All, and RGU’s Innovation Fund.

"There are now plans afoot to bring the arts and farming closer together. This will help ensure students and farmers continue to join forces to address issues such as mental wellbeing.”

NFU Scotland North East regional manager Lorna Paterson added: “Mental health is just like physical health - we can all struggle with ailments and pain. However, most of us find it difficult to admit when our mental health is suffering.

"This film can really help drive change and allow everyone, including young people, to see that it is normal to have low moods sometimes, and that it is brave to admit this and seek help.”