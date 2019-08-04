New film launched to champion 'pasture for life' farmers

The film highlights the benefits to consumers and the environment of grass-fed meat and dairy

A new film which champions and supports farmers who never feed any grain to their animals has been launched.

The video, launched at BBC Countryfile Live, highlights the benefits to consumers of 100 percent grass-fed meat and dairy.

It offers a ‘Day in the Life’ of certified ‘Pasture for Life’ farming family Jonty and Mel Brunyee of Conygree Farm, based on the National Trust’s Sherborne Estate near Northleach in the Cotswolds.

The film then travels to a butcher’s shop and then onto a family BBQ, where ‘Pasture for Life’ meat and dairy products are being enjoyed.

It was commissioned by the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association and funded by the Patagonia Trust and Roddick Foundation.

According to the association, grass-fed products have a healthier fat content, a more balanced omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acid profile, and additional vitamins and minerals making it a 'healthier choice'.

Pasture-Fed Livestock Association’s Russ Carrington said: “Creating consumer demand for Pasture for Life food, with its nutritionally superior attributes over food from grain-fed animals, is now one of our chief goals, and will support farmers choosing to farm this way.

“We want to let people know how and why 100% grass-fed animals produce such great food as well as having a unique flavour and taste reflecting the landscape where they lived.

“Then we want them to ask for certified ‘Pasture for Life’ foods, as this is the only guarantee the animals have never been fed any grain,” he said.