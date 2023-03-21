New flood warning service launched for eight rural areas in Yorkshire

A new flood warning service has launched for eight areas across Yorkshire after concerns were raised over a lack of support for rural residents.

The flood warnings cover 2,557 properties and will see a warning message issued when flooding is forecast.

The new system, launched by the Environment Agency, will then again warn users if impacts are likely.

Many properties previously considered too remote, rural, or difficult to warn of flooding are now able to take advantage of the service.

Rural residents can register for the new service for free and choose to receive notifications via phone call or text.

The warnings tell people about the risk of flooding to their home or business, helping them make informed decisions about how to respond.

There are three types of warning – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning, with the latter meaning immediate danger.

Graham Lindsey, flood resilience team leader at the Environment Agency said: "We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

"These warnings are there to help people prepare for, and become more resilient to, flooding incidents and this new service will allow people to take appropriate action when flooding is forecast.

"We would encourage all of those in these new flood warning areas to sign up for our free warnings this winter for both their safety and peace of mind."

Which areas will receive the flood warnings?

The new flood warnings areas are:

• Oil Mill Beck at Horsforth Woodside

• Communities along Black Brook from Bowers Mill to Berry Mill Lane, Calderdale

• Bradford Beck and tributaries at Bradford

• Hunsworth Beck at Oakenshaw

• Went Beck at Purston Jaglin, Wakefield

• River Esk at Ruswarp

• River Esk at Glaisdale

• River Esk at Danby`