New food delivery firm to source only from 'ethical' farmers

fresh-range says it offers sustainable food with reduced customer prices while paying farmers fairly

A new online grocer has launched today delivering food sourced from British farmers who take extra steps to address climate change and restore biodiversity.

fresh-range, a self-proclaimed 'ethical grocer', sources from farmers that have been selected for their 'ethical credentials', such as those who undertake high environmental and welfare measures on-farm.

And to combat food waste and greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain, the new service only uses compostable and recyclable packaging.

By sourcing directly from producers and immediately delivering to the customer, fresh-range says it eliminates the need for retail infrastructure which allows them to reduce customer prices and pay farmers fairly.







Until now, the delivery service has only been available in the west of England.

The firm now has plans to offer the same infrastructure across 16 regions, in England, Wales and most of Scotland.

To mark the launch, the grocer has partnered with non-profit organisation Farm Wilder to launch the UK’s first range of 'wildlife-friendly beef and lamb'.

The product features a new labelling method which states the wildlife that is being protected by the producer.

Rich Osborn, founder of fresh-range, said: “fresh-range is on a mission to deliver fresher food sourced with care from suppliers with the highest welfare and environmental standards.

“We are offering a new way for people to engage with British farmers and source food and drink directly via short and transparent supply chains.”

The company says it has experienced more than 50 percent growth year-on-year for the last three years.