New Food Standards Scotland board elected in food safety drive

Food Standards Scotland has appointed four new board members to help drive the organisation’s work in protecting consumers from food safety risks.

The new members, Christina Bichan, Dr Paula Charlesworth, Phillip Couser and Kate Richards, will all serve for four years.

Mr Couser took up the role on 14 November 2022, while Mrs Bichan, Dr Charlesworth and Miss Richards began their appointments in April 2023.

Miss Richards, who was a farm vet in Aberdeenshire, said her interest in public health had been woven through her career as a vet involved with food production and hygiene.

"I have also worked in industry and government in policy and regulatory roles and this mix of experiences drew me to the FSS Board," she said.

"FSS’s vision of a safe, healthy and sustainable food environment that benefits and protects the health and wellbeing of everyone in Scotland resonates very strongly with my values and beliefs.”

At the April board meeting, Alban Denton, who has been involved in many of Scotland’s food businesses over the past 30 years, was appointed as deputy chair for a two-year term.

Heather Kelman, chair of the FSS board, said it was an "extremely important time" for the organisation since its founding in 2015.

“Scotland continues to feel the impacts of our departure from the EU and the implications this has on consumer safety, and the cost of living crisis affects many aspects of our relationship with food.

"Our new appointments’ breadth of expertise will help ensure that we continue to protect Scottish consumers and promote healthy eating during these challenging times.”