New Food Strategy Advisory Board aims to 'restore pride' in UK food

The government has launched a new Food Strategy Advisory Board (FSAB) as part of its efforts build a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system.

The strategy aims to "restore pride" in UK food by ensuring a system that maintains food security while providing more easily accessible and affordable healthy food.

It also hopes to make food production more sustainable in order to boost nature, while strengthening the entire food supply chain in the event of geo-political shocks and a changing climate.

The cross-government strategy, launched today (21 March), will bring together leaders from across the food system, including from the farming industry, to advise on the vision.

The government said it had worked closely with the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) in establishing the FSAB, which will act as a co-secretariat for its meetings.

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner will act as chair of the FSAB, with the first meeting on Wednesday 26 March. The board will initially meet monthly.

Mr Zeichner said: "We celebrate the great work that farmers, processors, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers do that puts delicious food on our tables.

“However, unhealthy diets are driving skyrocketing obesity rates, food security is under pressure from climate change and the way our supply chain works means some farmers are struggling to make a profit.

“Our strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realise its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals, now and in the future."

Sarah Bradbury, CEO of IGD added: “Working collaboratively, we relish the chance to work in a different way, interpreting the needs of industry, government, and society.

"We can collectively drive meaningful change. As co-secretariat with Defra, our role is to support its engagement with the food system, gather evidence and inputs from stakeholders, and support meetings of the advisory board.”

Alongside the board’s work, insights will be provided by the Food and Drink Sector Council, as well as regular engagement with farming trade bodies such as the NFU.