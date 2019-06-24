New Forest farm blaze destroys 350 tonnes of hay

The blaze destroyed outbuildings and hundreds of tonnes of hay (Photo: Hardley Fire Station)

An investigation has been launched following a farm blaze which destroyed 350 tonnes of hay in New Forest.

Fire crews were called to the fire near the village of Beaulieu, Hampshire at 9:17pm on Friday night (21 June).

Farm buildings were destroyed in the blaze along with 350 tonnes of hay.

The fire service said it was a 'long night' for crews, who eventually extinguished the fire at 7:15am on Saturday morning.

The cause of the incident is unknown and is now being investigated.

Last month, arsonists set fire to 100 tonnes of straw and machinery on a farm in Cambridgeshire.

Fire prevention tips

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service