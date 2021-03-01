New fund to help drive locally sourced Scottish food

An initiative to help drive projects in Scotland that promote locally sourced and produced food has reopened for applications.

The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund aims to support the food and drink sector's recovery from the pandemic.

Since 2018 the fund has awarded over £300,00 to 79 projects, with over £100,000 will be made available for 2021.

Individual businesses in the food and drink sector can apply, including farmers and primary producers.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Scotland is home to much of the world’s greatest produce and we must do all we can to protect and promote it.

"We expect that there will be high demand for this fund and I would encourage eligible groups and businesses to apply.

"This funding will help Scotland's food and drink to come together to work on fairer, greener and sustainable solutions to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Regional and community groups, both rural and urban, can also apply to the Food Fund.

The deadline for applications is 15 March 2021.