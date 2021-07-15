New fund to help Scottish food producers following pandemic

A new scheme worth £200,000 has launched in Scotland aiming to showcase local producers and their food and drink products.

The Regional Food Fund (RFF) has been unveiled to help regional food and drink ventures recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It aims to help producers and event organisers from across Scotland showcase their high-quality products.

A total of 42 grants of up to £5,000 have been made to stimulate creative, innovative and collaborative projects.

Ventures include a regional food group of more than 30 businesses in Argyll and Bute where funding will support the growth of off-island sales.

While in Fife, the Bowhouse market will expand to help more local food and drink producers gain access to an alternative route to market.

The grants were announced by Scotland's rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon during a visit to the Shetland Rural Centre in Lerwick.

She said a combination of Covid-19 and Brexit had dealt a 'significant blow' to many of Scotland's food and drink producers.

"Recognising this, we doubled the initial funding to £200,000 to help more projects," Ms Gougeon explained.

“We know that consumers are increasingly interested in where their food comes from and are looking for high welfare and production standards, as well as taking into account environmental issues including food miles and are increasingly buying local.

“These collaborative projects will also showcase the incredible range of food and drink produced in Scotland and deliver unique and memorable eating and drinking experiences.”

The fund will provide support to 42 collaborative projects and initiatives that will contribute to the recovery and growth of the food and drink sector.