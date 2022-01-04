New fund to help skill-up women in Scottish farming

More women and girls working in Scottish farming will be able to apply for funding for courses to help develop their skills, the Scottish government has said.

The Practical Training Fund, launched in 2021, has already supported more than 400 women to undertake courses to develop their skillset or change careers.

Administered by Lantra Scotland, eligible agricultural courses include support to get tractor and trailer driving certificates or help to train sheepdogs.

Now women and girls over the age of 13 can apply for up to £500 or more on a case by case basis.

This will cover the cost of a practical or technical training course through the fund, with the first batch of successful applicants being notified by the end of January 2022.

It has been supported by another £75,000 of Scottish government funding, with £20,000 of the funding ring-fenced for applicants living in island communities.

This year, £300,000 has been issued to support women in agriculture, including the wider roll-out of the personal development training programme 'Be Your Best Self'.

A project will also test innovative solutions for childcare in rural areas, as well as the development of Skillseeder – a skills sharing app which provides a one-stop shop to find skills development opportunities, particularly for those in rural areas.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We want to see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture – which is why it’s important that women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated industry.

“We’ve heard from women who have undertaken courses through the Practical Training Fund and said that they have more confidence and are more knowledgeable, which is great to hear."

She added: "I would encourage more women to visit the Lantra Scotland website and apply."