New funding to support gender equality in Scottish agriculture

Initiatives to deliver greater equality for women in Scottish agriculture will benefit from new funding worth more than £400,000.

Among the projects to be supported by the Scottish government's funding package is the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund.

This has helped more than 750 trainees to attend practical training courses including tractor and trailer driving, sheepdog handling and chainsaw use since its launch last year.

The Women in Agriculture Business Skills Training project will also receive £100,000 per year for the next three years.

Announcing the package, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish government wanted to see more women working in the farming industry.

One of the key findings of the government's research into women in farming was that there was a need for more access to, and uptake of, vocational, practical training for women.

"It’s important women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated area," the minister said.

“We are committed to building a fairer society and part of that includes enabling all women living or working in Scottish agriculture to have equality of opportunity.

“This untapped potential is critical to helping our agricultural businesses to be more resilient and able to diversify, meeting the needs of changing markets."

And new funding to the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs will see young farmers develop their leadership skills.