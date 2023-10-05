New funding window to open for on-farm trials in Wales

Welsh farmers are being invited to apply for the next round of funding to spearhead on-farm trials, with one past project looking to establish tea bushes on hill land.

The new application window for the Welsh government-funded Farming Connect's Try Out Fund opens on 9 October and will run until 20 October.

Successful applicants will be awarded up to £5,000 to help fund on-farm trials that experiment with new ideas.

Funding can be used for technical assistance, sampling, testing and other reasonable expenses such as those relating to short term hire of specialist equipment or facilities directly relating to the project.

The last round saw farmers supported for several projects including growing different cover crops under winter brassicas to identify which types best protect soils from run-off.

Project lead Menna Williams of Farming Connect said the aim was for farmers to compare different treatments or management systems - the project was not intended to fund new equipment, she stressed.

“Farming Connect has developed the Try-Out Fund to address specific local problems or opportunities with the aim of improving efficiencies and profitability within agricultural businesses whilst protecting the environment," she said.

“There are many changes on the horizon for agriculture, and now is a great time for farm businesses to explore an idea that could benefit them, allowing farms to tackle ‘real’ problems or check if a research idea works in practice."

The fund is open to individuals or groups of up to four farmers and growers in Wales who have identified a local or specific problem or opportunity.

Suitable projects must aim to improve production efficiencies and profitability whilst protecting the environment by aligning with sustainable land management outcomes.

Ms Williams explained: “Because these ideas are initiated by farmers themselves, they are really passionate about them, giving them 100% effort right from the start."

A guidance handbook is available on the Farming Connect website to help farmers scope their project and complete the application form.

Applicants must be registered with Farming Connect and be able to complete their projects by January 2025.