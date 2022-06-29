New glamping pod venture proves success for family farm

A diversification project into luxury glamping pods has proved a successful move for one Cumbrian family farming business.

Since welcoming its first guests just over 18 months ago, the glamping pods, run by the Stamper family, has been a hit with visitors.

All six glamping pods have their own hydrotherapy hot tubs and panoramic views of the Western Lake District fells.

Located near Cockermouth on the edge of the national park, the Stampers also operate a cafe and tearoom at Wellington Farm.

Recent figures published by Defra found that 35% of the total income for farmers in North West England was from diversified business activities.

Debbie Stamper, who manages Wellington Jerseys, said they were expecting a busy summer as the staycation boom continues this year.

The pods, launched in September 2020, have proved popular with visitors looking to escape to the countryside, operating at an average of 80% occupancy.

She said: “We felt the potential was there to develop the business, so opening the glamping pods was a natural step for us.

"Because it’s a family business, we wanted to build something for the future.”

Wellington Jerseys was established in 2005, and it began as a post-foot and mouth diversification project when the family restocked their dairy herd with Jersey cows.

They used the milk to make ice cream for the newly opened cafe and tearoom at Wellington Farm.

The dairy herd was sold about 10 years ago to focus on the Wellington Jerseys business, with Jersey milk now bought in for the ice cream.

H&H Insurance Brokers, which helped the family to plan the diversification project, said the business was a 'brilliant example' of how farmers could adapt.

Luke Conn-Goodman, of H&H said: “We work with businesses across the rural and agricultural sector providing support for clients looking to diversify.

“Every business is unique which is why we work closely with our clients to ensure they are covered by an insurance policy tailored to meet their individual requirements.”