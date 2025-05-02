New governance structure approved to secure Highland Show's future

Members of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of major governance reforms to secure the future of charity, and in turn the Royal Highland Show.

The reforms aim to enhance transparency, modernise operations and ensure the long-term sustainability of the charity and its annual flagship fundraising event.

At the 2025 AGM held on 30 April, 99.55% of RHASS members backed the proposed changes—far exceeding the 75% approval threshold required.

The AGM showcased the success of the show, which drew a record-breaking 220,000 attendees in 2024 and generated nearly £710,000 in sponsorship.

The Royal Highland Centre hosted more than 100 events last year—including performances by Catfish and the Bottlemen and a production of Macbeth—attracting over 600,000 additional visitors.

However, RHASS has faced mounting challenges in recent years, such as rising fixed costs, a sustained increase in the cost of living and shifts in the events industry and supply chains.

The new governance framework, set to come into effect on 16 July 2025, will introduce a restructured leadership model comprising three distinct components.

These include the RHASS Council of Trustees, the RHASS RHS Directors and the RHASS HCL (Highland Centre Ltd) Directors.

The reforms have been described as not only beneficial, but essential to the future-proofing of the RHASS Group.

The governance overhaul aligns with RHASS’s five-year strategy, which focuses on long-term financial stability, economic resilience and greater operational efficiency.

James Logan, chair of RHASS, said 2024 had been a year of significant change and decisive action, that "has touched every aspect of RHASS".

"To improve our financial footing and to safeguard our society we will continue to deliver on our charitable objectives for generations to come," he added.

“Having our members strongly vote in favour of our proposed governance changes sits at the heart of our future strategy."

"It will help to reduce complexity and streamline our decision-making... this fresh approach will ensure we can best serve our members and remain committed to our mission of continuing to support and champion Scottish agriculture."

Financially, RHASS reported a total income of £13.59 million in 2024, up 15% from the previous year, while expenditure reached £15.38 million.

The society successfully cut its operating deficit from £3.5 million in 2023 to £1.7 million, aiming to achieve a breakeven position in 2025.