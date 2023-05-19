New government body to monitor food security in Scotland

A new government body has been established to monitor food security in Scotland and to prepare for any potential future disruptions.

The new Food Security Unit, created by the Scottish government, was a key recommendation of a consultation launched after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The body will monitor food system resilience so that the government and industry are able to react as quickly as possible to any future shocks.

According to the Scottish government, it will enable better long-term insight into global supply chain performance, helping improve responsiveness to potential crises.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish government wanted to "anticipate and adapt to shocks as much as possible".

"We’ve seen several significant events impacting our food and drink sector, including Covid, the war in Ukraine and, crucially - the UK government’s choice to pursue a hard Brexit, which took us out of the single market.

"On top of this there has been further disruption to supply chains resulting from climate volatility, something that we are likely to see more of in the future.

“I want to ensure we are able to anticipate and adapt to shocks as much as possible, while we develop policies to try to mitigate them and reduce their likelihood."

She added: “Our farmers and crofters are essential to Scotland’s food security and I am committed to supporting our nation's producers."