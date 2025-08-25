New grant scheme to help farmers hit by feed shortages

Farmers who are struggling to feed their livestock due to the prolonged dry weather may now be eligible for emergency assistance under a new support scheme.

The 2025 Dry Weather Emergency Grants, by farming charity Addington Fund, will provide either a one-off payment or direct supplies of feed, fodder, or straw.

The aim is to prevent animal suffering caused by a shortage of feed and bedding during the ongoing drought conditions.

Addington Fund said: "If you are a farmer in need, and struggling to feed the stock on your farm due to the ongoing drought, we may be able to help with a one-off grant or supply of feed/fodder or straw to help prevent your animals from suffering from lack of feed or bedding."

To qualify, applicants must be working farmers whose main source of income comes from an agricultural holding.

They must also be able to demonstrate that they do not have sufficient feed, fodder, or straw to safeguard animal welfare.

Farmers must show that they are unable to purchase additional supplies because of financial hardship linked to the dry weather.

They will also need to demonstrate that they cannot release funds by reviewing stock numbers in line with available resources, and that they are unable to draw on savings, reserves, or overdraft facilities.

The scheme is specifically designed to prevent immediate animal welfare issues, Addington Fund says.

The charity adds that it will not provide support in cases where income has fallen because of market fluctuations, nor will it cover existing business debts.

Farmers wishing to apply can download the application form online or request a paper copy by email.