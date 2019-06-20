New group launched to steer Scottish farming policy

A working group consisting of farmers has been formed to develop future policy on farming and food production

A new working group has been formed to guide the Scottish government on future policy for farming and food production.

The Farming and Food Production Future Policy Group will consist of farmers, consumers and environmental organisations.

It will consider how to use Scotland’s natural assets to produce food and mitigate the impact of climate change.

The group will also look at how best to support such activity when Scotland leaves the European Union.







Recommendations will be made during the course of 2020.

Announced at the Royal Highland Show, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said policies are needed to keep Scotland producing 'unrivalled natural larder'.

“People are the food and farming industry’s greatest resource so I am delighted that such an array of talented, experienced and knowledgeable people has agreed to join this group.

“It will provide its views and expertise to support Scottish government officials in making recommendations on future farming and food production policy built around the six principles set out earlier this year to Parliament.”

Mr Ewing added: “Crucially, we need an integrated approach that will ensure that Scotland’s land assets play their part in responding to and mitigating the global climate emergency.”

The group will focus on the period beyond 2024 and will test proposals to support farming as a key part of a flourishing rural Scotland, including the impact on climate change, the loss of biodiversity and maintaining the rural population.