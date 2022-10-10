New group to counter threats to rare breeds survival in NI

A new Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) group based in Northern Ireland has been established to strengthen native breeds in the province.

The group will tackle threats posed to rare and native breeds in NI and show why they should be central to future agricultural policy in the region.

According to the RBST, the Northern Ireland Support Group, announced on Monday (10 October), will take renewed action to support a strong future for Northern Irish native breeds.

This includes countering the challenges posed in the Northern Ireland Executive’s proposals for future agriculture policy and by the impacts of post-Brexit trade restrictions on vital breeding programmes.

The RBST warned that the plans in the Executive’s proposed agriculture policy for a 24-month beef limit would 'severely hamper' farming with the slow-growing native cattle breeds.

Another major challenge lies in post-Brexit trade restrictions making it 'very difficult and expensive' to import the new livestock, which are seen as essential to genetic diversity when a breed has low numbers.

Christopher Price, RBST chief executive, said the new group would be integral to the charity's work to tackle these challenges.

“People in Northern Ireland have been working hard for decades, with a lot of enthusiasm and expertise, to support a strong future here for the UK’s irreplaceable rare breeds," he said.

"We are now faced with significant and sweeping new policy challenges which call for a NI-wide response. Farming with native breeds often supports local supply chains and at very high welfare and environmental standards.

"There is a lot of support in Northern Ireland for future public funding to farms being based on environmental and animal welfare improvements."

Aaron Kirkpatrick, who keeps rare Castlemilk Moorit sheep in Ballygowan, County Down, is the new RBST Northern Ireland Support Group’s Secretary.

He said more people were needed to help tackle the unique set of challenges that faced rare breeds survival in Northern Ireland.

"Our rare breeds are an irreplaceable part of our rural heritage but they also have so much to offer for a future where high quality food production goes hand in hand with the environment.

"I’m keen to hear from anyone with an interest in rare livestock or equine breeds who would be interested in joining the new group."

Anyone interested in joining the group have been asked to email Aaron at northernireland@rbst.org.uk.