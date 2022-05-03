New guidance on financial support to help Scottish farmers cut emissions

Scotland's farmers and crofters now have access to new guidance on financial support for activity that will improve awareness of their climate performance.

The first phase of Track 1 of the National Test Programme (NTP), entitled 'Preparing for Sustainable Farming', has launched.

It aims to help farms get prepared to meet the conditions of future agriculture policy and support in Scotland.

The Scottish government's guidance includes information on how to make a claim towards the cost of carbon audits and soil analysis with links to supporting information.

Through Track 1, suckler beef producers will also receive access to YourHerdStats, a new online tool within the ScotEID system that will present herd management information and highlight opportunities for further improvement.

This will be delivered through the NTP which was announced in October 2021 and is supported by up to £51 million over the next three years.

The Scottish government said further detail on Track 2 of the Programme would be issued in the coming months.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said that Scotland could become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“To help them on this journey, we will continue to support active farming and food production with direct payments," she explained.

“Many are already leading the way having carried out carbon audits and soil sampling work but we are offering support to encourage all farmers and crofters to undertake this.

“We are planning to introduce enhanced conditionality for payments with targeted outcomes for biodiversity gain and a drive towards low carbon approaches."

The work on the NTP has been co-developed with industry as Scotland moves towards its new Scottish Agriculture Bill.

This will be brought forward in 2023, replacing the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).