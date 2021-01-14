New Holland's BigBaler wins Good Design Award

New Holland's BigBaler High Density 1290 baler has won a prestigious international award for its 'efficient and productive' design.

The machinery firm has been announced the winner of the 2020 Good Design Award, which recognises the most innovative product designs around the world.

The baler was one of the products selected by the Good Design panel from a record number of worldwide submissions.

The range has already received recognition having been awarded an ASABE AE50 Award, an Agritechnica Silver Innovation Medal and a Machine of the Year 2020 award.

The baler produces bales of up to 22 percent higher density than conventional large square balers, according to New Holland.

It is manufactured at the New Holland Centre of Harvesting Excellence, located in Zedelgem, Belgium.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President said the firm was 'honoured to receive this prestigious award'.

"I would like to thank the design teams who developed this exceptional product and our manufacturing team at our Centre of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem."

David Wilkie, CNH Industrial Design Director added: "The design vision for the BigBaler High Density stems from nature, inspired by the flowing lines of crops as they sway in the fields.

"It incorporates the natural flow vision denoted by its sinuous, sleek lines that encapsulate the functionality of the machine and enhance the efficiency of the machine's components."