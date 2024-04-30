New Holland unveils 'Swinging 60s' edition of T7.300 tractor

A 'Swinging 60s' edition of New Holland's T7.300 tractor has been unveiled to mark 60 years of production at the manufacturer's factory in Essex.

New Holland is celebrating six decades since the opening of its tractor factory in Basildon, with the unveiling of the special edition tractor.

The Basildon plant was developed on a greenfield site in the early 1960s by Ford, whose tractor and farm equipment business was later purchased by Fiat.

The graphics that adorn the T7.300 celebrate the era in which the factory was founded, taking inspiration from the 1960s decade which saw leaps forward in technological advancement.

Created by CNH Centro Stile, the anniversary edition’s livery is inspired by the colours and patterns of ‘Swinging ‘60s’ London.

The psychedelic shapes are characterized by vivid and fluid colours of blue, yellow, maroon and pink around New Holland’s leaf logo in bright yellow on the hood.

The tractor, of which only one unit will be produced, was unveiled at the Basildon 60th anniversary celebratory event earlier this month.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president said: “We are proud to celebrate 60 years of our plant in Basildon.

"Today Basildon is a hub for innovation, where we produce tractors that are exported worldwide, and a Centre of Excellence for Alternative Fuels, where our T6.180 Methane Power tractor is produced.

"As the only volume tractor producer in the UK, we are also very proud of our workforce here, with their skills, dedication and commitment. It’s a milestone for the whole company and for everyone who works or has worked in the plant.”

The special edition tractor will be showcased at exhibitions throughout 2024.