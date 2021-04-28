New hotdesking hub for agri firms opens at Rothamsted

A new collaborative hotdesking hub for food and farming businesses has opened at Rothamsted in Hertfordshire.

Rothamsted Enterprises has opened the hub, offering space for firms across the agriculture, food, climate change and technology sectors.

The hub, in the heart of the historic Russell building in Harpenden, has been refurbished, and is now ready for hot-deskers from 17 May.

The building also offers modern office space ranging from 200 sq.ft. to over 1,200 sq.ft., and is part of Herts IQ, an enterprise zone that supports the growth of agri-tech firms in Hertfordshire.

With Rothamsted being part of HertsIQ, office space tenants could enjoy tax relief of up to £55,000.

Enquiries are particularly encouraged from agri-businesses or those who partner with, support or supply to these sectors.

Nicole Sadd, Rothamsted Enterprises CEO, said: “Our stunning new collaborative hub really is the ideal place for agribusinesses to come and hotdesk.

"Meet with other like-minded businesses and who knows what collaboration and innovation opportunities are around the corner.”

Hotdesking will be available from Monday to Friday, 8am – 6pm with a range of modern and comfortable facilities on offer.

The building also includes free lockers, free carparking, tea and coffee, Wi-Fi, as well as printing facilities and a fully staffed reception.

For hotdeskers, the Rothamsted Restaurant is open Monday to Friday 9am-3pm, serving breakfast, lunch, drinks, and snacks.

The campus also offers meetings and event space at Rothamsted Conference Centre.

Covid-19 social distancing measures will be in place in the hub

Social distancing measures will be in place at the hub as Rothamsted are a Covid-secure venue.

Those interested can choose from one-day rental, a monthly package - hotdesking up to 8 times a month - or a monthly fixed desk option.