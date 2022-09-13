New innovative PPA quote tool for renewable energy generators

Energy offtaker Limejump has created a first-of-its-kind online service that makes it quicker and easier for renewable energy generators to get the best price for the energy they are producing.

Quotejump is an online platform that is available 24/7 and provides real-time quotes for Fixed Price Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) within seconds, based on market prices of the day.

Limejump’s agricultural customer base highlighted that they were short on time, and therefore needed to find an easier and more flexible way to engage and receive quotes for their renewable generation.

Quotejump’s ‘around the clock’ availability gives agri-businesses more flexibility when investigating their PPA renewal or going to the market for the first time.

They can obtain a quote out of hours, enabling them to focus on their farming enterprise without missing out on favourable power prices.

Hamish Conway, Limejump’s business development manager explains: "Quotejump is ideal for energy generators whose sites are 1MW or less and it couldn’t be simpler to use.

"Generators just need to enter a few details, including their site address and MPAN (Meter Point Administration Number), and in a couple of seconds they will receive a real-time quote based on that day’s market prices.

"The quote is valid for two hours and can be locked in by talking to a member of the Limejump team.”

By securing a PPA, a renewable energy generator can sell the power they produce for an agreed amount.

Limejump’s range of PPA products provide customers with an increased level of certainty over their income, in addition to supporting the UK’s transition to a greener energy system.

Visit www.limejump.com/quotejump for instant access to Quotejump.