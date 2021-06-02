New interview series covers hot topics in Scottish farming

A new interview series featuring those at the frontline of Scottish farming launches this week, covering topics such as climate change and mental health.

The Future Fit Farming series will give farmers, crofters and growers the opportunity to hear directly from some of the most influential voices in the industry.

The Royal Bank of Scotland's series – available on podcast and video formats - will feature a new interviewee in each episode.

They will share their views and advice following one of the most challenging periods the industry has ever experienced.

The first instalment launches on Wednesday (2 June) on YouTube and to coincide with the forthcoming Royal Highland Show.

It looks at the future of farming in Scotland with guests including Scotland’s Rural College economist Steven Thompson, Dave Reay, Professor of Carbon Management and Education at Edinburgh University and Sally Ray, the former chair of Oxford Farming Conference.

Fronted by BBC Landward star Dougie Vipond, the six-part series will focus on areas such as the impact of technology on the sector and the climate challenge.

The series also looks beyond the commercial and business aspects of farming and investigates the challenges of a personal life in a rural and agriculture setting.

One episode, looking at mental health, sees farmer Adam Mathison discuss the impact of 16-hour days during life in isolation which led to the 22-year-old from Peebles to attempt to take his own life.

Roddy McLean, director of agriculture Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The six programmes will look at some of the key issues the sector is facing and aims to inspire and offer guidance on some of the most topical issues.

“Importantly, as someone with family farming, I’m aware of the personal pressure farming creates.

"That is why we have produced a series which let’s real farmers tell their story and what their industry means to them, professionally and personally.

“We hope that those who work in the industry across the country take strength and inspiration from the series."

The Future Fit Farming series begins on Wednesday 2 June. Episodes will see contributions from across the UK and Ireland.