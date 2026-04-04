New JCB online system puts parts ordering at operators' fingertips

JCB has unveiled a new UK-wide online platform designed to speed up parts ordering and reduce machine downtime for operators across agriculture and construction.

The JCB Parts Online website gives customers round-the-clock access to genuine components across the company’s full equipment range, with orders fulfilled through its established dealer network.

The move reflects growing demand for faster, digital access to parts, as operators look to keep machines running efficiently and minimise costly delays.

Tania Tams, JCB parts and attachments general manager for product and marketing, said the platform had been developed to support machine uptime.

“We know how crucial uptime is for our customers,” she said.

JCB said the system has been designed to improve access and flexibility for users, allowing orders to be placed outside normal working hours and parts accessed quickly when needed.

At launch, more than 1,200 of the most commonly required part numbers are available to UK customers, with the range expected to expand further throughout 2026.

Users can search for parts using machine serial numbers or specific component codes, helping ensure the correct items are selected first time.

Orders are handled through JCB’s dealer network, with options for click and collect at local depots or direct delivery.

Customers can choose from same-day or next-day collection, as well as standard and next-day delivery services.

JCB also stressed the importance of using genuine components, warning that non-genuine parts could affect performance, reliability and long-term machine value.

Tams said JCB machines are designed to operate as complete systems, with parts working together “exactly as manufacturer intended”.

Customers can register online to access the platform and place orders.