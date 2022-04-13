New lambs 'at high risk' of dog attacks over Easter break

Visitors to the countryside this Easter are being told to keep their dogs under control to protect the millions of new-born lambs in the nation’s fields.

From its claims figures, NFU Mutual estimates that across the UK farm animals worth £1.52m were killed or injured by out-of-control dogs last year.

Despite much awareness raising by farming industry bodies and the police, farmers keep seeing dogs attacking livestock.

Not only do the attacks cause suffering or death for the animals, but they also lead to stress to farmers as well as financial implication which can be severe.

NFU Mutual has today raised concerns that grown-up ‘pandemic puppies’ could cause even greater carnage this Easter if let off-lead in the countryside.

The rural insurer's research shows 73% of dog owners - up from 64% last year - now allow their dogs to roam off-lead in the countryside.

This is despite nearly half (49 percent) admitting their dogs do not always come back when called.

And with Easter falling late this year, most lambs have been born and are highly vulnerable to dog attacks.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, warned the public: “We’re asking owners to keep their pets on the lead whenever livestock could be nearby.

“As the weather improves for the Bank Holiday, we understand people want to make the most of the countryside, however it’s crucial that this is done responsibly."

She told pet owners to be aware that not only large dogs can attack, but even small dogs can cause death by chasing sheep.

"While harmless at home, gentle family pets can quickly turn to their natural instincts out in the fields, leaving a trail of horrific injuries to sheep and new-born lambs."

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has also urged the public to keep dogs on leads at all times during the Easter break.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “The greatest impact felt for many farmers as a result of sheep worrying is the stress, anger and anxiety that is experienced. A full year’s hard work by farmers can simply be undone in a matter of minutes.

“Of course, the financial impact must not be ignored though. Continued losses due to sheep worrying are not acceptable and could easily be prevented by dog owners simply taking responsibility.”

Advice for dog walkers

NFU Mutual has issued the public some countryside dog walking advice:

• Always keep dogs on the lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept - but let go of the lead if chased by cattle

• Recognise that even small dogs can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals

• Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers

• Don’t let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs that escape and attack sheep grazing nearby