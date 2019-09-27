New land matching service launched in Scotland

The availability of land in Scotland is a major barrier in attracting young farmers

A new matching service has been launched to pair landowners with new entrants in a move seeking to tackle the issue of a lack of access to land.

The land matching scheme, launched in Scotland, aims to tackle the issue of an ageing farming population.

It will initiate discussions between new entrants and landowners, and provide guidance to both parties.

The availability of land remains one of the primary barriers to attracting new entrants to farming.







The Scottish Land Matching Service aims to help young farmers like Pat and Jess Kimpton, who have entered into a five year joint venture agreement.

They have paired with Robin Young of Waterside Farm, near Dunblane, which has been owned by him and his wife since 1997.

Under the five year joint venture agreement, the land continues to be owned by the Young’s, while the machinery is owned by the Kimpton’s.

Costs, risks, capital investment and profits are shared at an agreed rate between the two parties.

It's a move which will enable the new entrants to fulfil their ambition of running their own farming business.

Mr Kimpton said: “We saw this as a great opportunity to get a foot on the ladder and grow our own business.

“It also helps to share the risk, so we will have more confidence to develop further. Having good quality impartial advice is also essential for that.”

Mr Young added: “The formation of a joint venture has given us confidence to invest in our business as well as enabling a young couple the opportunity to develop and grow their own business in tandem.

“A land matching service would have been hugely beneficial to us when we started this process and hopefully it will open up opportunities to others and help highlight the benefits of collaborative working.”

The new service will manage a database of potential service users and then offer them support to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

It will be administered by NFU Scotland and will report directly into the Farming Opportunities for New Entrants group.