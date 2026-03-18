New land plan raises fresh questions for farmers over food and future policy

Mounting pressure on farmland has triggered a major shake-up in how England’s land is used, raising fresh questions for farmers over food production and future policy.

The move comes as strain on agricultural land intensifies, with three of the five worst harvests on record occurring in the past five years and a third of farmland now at high risk of flooding.

Published on Wednesday (18 March), the government’s first Land Use Framework sets out how England’s finite land can be used more efficiently to meet growing demands — while maintaining food production and improving resilience to climate change and global shocks.

Drawing on what officials describe as the most advanced land analysis undertaken in England, the plan combines data, mapping and long-term planning to guide decisions across farming, development and the environment.

For farmers, the changes could directly affect how land is managed, what support is available and where future investment flows.

Proposals include new modelling and tools to help farmers “future-proof their businesses” against extreme weather and market volatility. Tenant farmers — who manage around a third of England’s farmland — are also set to gain a stronger voice through planned reforms.

The National Farmers’ Union welcomed the direction of travel, placing particular emphasis on food security. President Tom Bradshaw said it is “positive to see an explicit recognition of multifunctional land use” and a commitment to maintaining production.

He added that Defra’s message that “food security is national security” is especially important given growing global uncertainty, including conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

However, he warned that “challenges remain” in delivering the strategy’s ambitions as key 2030 targets approach.

He added: “Delivering on all objectives with existing land is an ambitious aim,” stressing that success will depend on “clear guidance, the right policy framework and incentives” to avoid unintended consequences.

Bradshaw also pointed to the need for a clearer long-term vision for farming, highlighting ongoing work around the 25-year Farming Roadmap and the Farming and Food Partnership Board.

He said the NFU wants to work closely with government to “create confidence and profitability for farming and growing businesses” and ensure the sector can reach its full potential.

Questions remain over how the government will deliver all objectives from existing land without placing additional pressure on farm businesses.

At the centre of the strategy is a national spatial approach, including a detailed map of natural assets to identify where environmental action can deliver the greatest impact.

By 2030, ministers expect restored peatlands, expanded wetlands, healthier coastal habitats and increased tree cover across towns and cities.

The plan also aims to steer development away from flood-prone land, supporting the delivery of 1.5 million homes while protecting agricultural land and key habitats.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Our land is a vital national asset, but it is finite,” rejecting what she described as “false choices” between farming, housing, nature and energy.

“With better data, smarter tools and strategic planning, we can meet all these needs,” she said.

Alongside the announcement, the government confirmed plans to ease rules on small onshore wind turbines, allowing farmers and businesses to install a single unit without full planning permission — a move aimed at cutting energy costs and boosting on-farm power generation.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the blueprint shows “our drive for clean, homegrown power goes hand-in-hand with food security and our natural environment”.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed described the approach as a “win-win”, enabling better decisions on where to build while protecting the countryside.

Jake Fiennes, director of conservation at Holkham Estate, said the strategy marks “an important step towards a strategic approach” and offers “the opportunity for change” in how land is managed.

In practice, the framework could influence everything from cropping decisions to land values and long-term farm business planning.

Pressure is intensifying to deliver food security, housing and climate targets from an increasingly constrained land base.