New law lets police seize stolen farm kit without warrant

Police will be able to seize stolen farm machinery without a warrant under new laws, as rural crime continues to cost the industry millions.

The Crime and Policing Bill has received Royal Assent, granting officers the power to enter premises immediately where electronically tracked agricultural equipment is located — a move aimed at tackling thefts that cost £7m in 2024 alone, according to NFU Mutual.

The legislation is part of a wider government effort to strengthen policing powers and respond to rising concerns over organised crime in rural areas, where theft of high-value machinery has become increasingly targeted.

Farming groups have long argued that delays in obtaining warrants can reduce the chances of recovering stolen equipment, as machinery is often moved quickly or broken down for parts.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said the change could improve recovery rates and disrupt criminal networks.

NFU Vice-president Robyn Munt welcomed the move, calling it “a welcome step in the right direction” that will bring “much needed peace of mind for farming families”.

But she warned the wider impact of rural crime remains severe. “Rural crime chips away at that resilience,” she said.

“It leaves farmers and growers scared to go to work, worried in their own homes and feeling powerless in the face of dangerous criminal activity.”

She added that offences ranging from machinery theft and hare coursing to livestock worrying and waste crime have become “an everyday reality for farmers”.

While the legislation also gives ministers greater powers to guide councils on tackling fly-tipping, questions remain over how far it will ease the burden on landowners.

Under current rules, farmers are typically responsible for clearing illegally dumped waste on private land, often at significant cost.

Industry groups have argued that stronger enforcement and funding will be needed if the new powers are to have a meaningful impact.

Ms Munt said the government must go further, particularly on resourcing.

“The government must do more to address the unfair burden of clearing illegally dumped waste,” she said, warning that “enforcement without adequate funding risks limiting their impact on the ground”.

The new powers mark a shift in how rural crime can be tackled, but their effectiveness is likely to depend on how consistently they are applied and supported on the ground.