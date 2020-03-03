New leaflet sets record straight on GHG emissions in dairy

Stats in the leaflet that show dairy production is responsible for just 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions

A charity is pushing back on claims suggesting the dairy industry is a major source of greenhouse gases by producing a leaflet highlighting key emission statistics.

The leaflet aims to set the record straight by providing facts on emissions in dairy farming and production both in the UK and on a global scale.

The Truth Behind the Dairy Sector’s Carbon Footprint was created by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF).

Aimed at the general public and media, the leaflet was written by the charity to 'accurately inform' readers of the impact the dairy sector has on the environment.







It points to figures that show global dairy production currently accounts for just 3 percent of total GHG emissions.

In the UK, dairy farms already have some of the lowest carbon footprints on the planet.

According to government figures, British agriculture is responsible for 9% of the country’s total emissions, with the dairy sector responsible for less than 2% of that figure.

Matthew Knight, RABDF Chief Executive, believes much of the information currently being reported in the media overstates the impact of dairy cattle on the environment.

He said: “Livestock farming, particularly cattle production, has been facing increasing amounts of pressure for the perceived impact that cows have on the environment.

“While there is always room for improvement when it comes to farming’s environmental footprint, so much of the criticism levelled at dairy farmers and the sector has been incredibly unfair.”

Not only can statistics around carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions be complicated, but much of the information currently being reported in the media overstates the impact of dairy cattle on the environment, Mr Knight added.

The leaflet includes information on what makes up GHG emissions in the dairy sector; comparisons with other sectors and activities; as well as information on how emissions are being reduced in the sector.