New life for British wool as eco-insulation firm secures major funding

A new venture pioneering rigid insulation panels made from sheep wool—offering a valuable new market for British farmers—is set to scale up after securing an investment boost.

The funding will enable Wull Technologies to move towards full commercialisation of its LAMDA panels - made from Welsh mountain sheep wool using a patent-pending, plastic-free process.

Manufactured in Manchester, the panels offer a recyclable and biodegradable alternative to mineral wool insulation, which is energy-intensive to produce.

The wool used is naturally insulative, fire-retardant, and breathable – with the firm saying it is ideal for retrofitting heritage buildings or tackling household damp.

With millions of kilograms of wool produced annually in the UK, Wull Technologies says the new panels will provide an innovative and new market for farmers.

Liam Britnell, technical director of the firm, noted that farmers lose money on every sheep sheared: "We set out to use materials science to open up new markets for this abundant and underutilised material," he said.

“Rigid panel insulation is widely used and preferred across the construction sector because it is easy to handle, install and cut to shape."

LAMDA panels match mineral wool for thermal and acoustic performance, with added benefits in moisture management, according to the firm.

The company has also received expressions of interest from sectors including packaging, horticulture and interior design.

Wull Technologies is now preparing for the next phase of development and plans to scale production to meet rising demand for sustainable insulation solutions.

The firm has secured more than £500,000 so far, with the most recent funding from the University of Manchester's Innovation Factory and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s GM Advance fund.