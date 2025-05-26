New life-saving first aid app to support farmers in crisis

A ground-breaking emergency response app that could mean the difference between life and death for injured farmers is set to soon launch.

Charity RABI has unveiled plans for FarmersAid is designed to equip farmers with critical, real-time trauma guidance in the aftermath of serious on-farm accidents.

At the heart of the new programme is a free app offering step-by-step instructions for managing life-threatening injuries—such as crush incidents, falls from height, and severe bleeding.

The app will guide users through essential first-response actions during the vital minutes before emergency services arrive.

Alicia Chivers, chief executive of RABI said: “It’s unacceptable that too many farming families are devastated by what are often preventable tragedies, with lives being lost due to a lack of understanding on how to administer immediate critical care at the scene.

According to the latest figures, agriculture continues to hold the unenviable title of the UK’s most dangerous industry.

Despite employing just 1% of the workforce, it is responsible for approximately 20% of all workplace fatalities.

On average, 31 people lose their lives on British farms each year, with thousands more sustaining serious, life-altering injuries.

Ms Chiver said: "Unfortunately, serious accidents do still sadly occur and we believe FarmersAid will be a powerful, practical tool that could make the difference between life and death"

The app has been developed in collaboration with leading experts in rural emergency medicine, including Professor Cathy Jackson and Professor Stuart Maitland-Knibb.

It is designed to address the so-called 'platinum ten minutes'—the critical window where swift bystander intervention can significantly improve survival rates.

“Emergency services often face delays reaching rural farms. This means the first few minutes are absolutely critical,” said Professor Maitland-Knibb, a consultant with Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

“That’s where FarmersAid can help. It has the power to save countless lives in our farming communities.”

In addition to the app, FarmersAid will feature on-farm trauma kits, first aid training pilots, mental wellbeing referrals, and education outreach initiatives aimed at embedding critical care awareness in the sector.

The programme will launch with a national roadshow and awareness campaign throughout 2026, including giveaways, printed materials, and outreach at major agricultural events.