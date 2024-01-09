New livestock market prices platform officially live after launch event

A new platform has launched providing farmers with live cattle, sheep and pig prices from across the livestock markets of England and Wales.

The Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA) launched the Market Prices platform at a demonstration event, which provided an outline of how the new service will work.

The virtual event, which went ahead on Tuesday morning (9 January), guided users through the platform's new features and benefits of it, as well as subscription plans.

It also provided technical guidance and support covering some of the queries raised by early subscribers.

The Market Prices platform has been built on a system that delivers the equivalent of the current service provided by AHDB, with LAA saying it has improved data quality and reporting efficiency.

The platform also provides enhanced and additional services under a new tiered range of subscription plans, tailored to meet specific industry needs.

LAA development officer Zanna Dennis said: “Our demonstration video runs through the key features of each of the subscription plans, helping to clarify exactly what is available to users."

This includes continued free access to daily prices for mart customers, updated daily at 12 noon, she explained.

"Users simply need to select the market they use and include their unique buyer/vendor code on the Daily Prices sign-up form, and free access will be enabled."

The event also confirmed that every subscription plan, including the free 'Weekly' plan, will continue to enable users to view prices for all individual markets, equivalent to the previous system, as well as by country or region.

As an additional enhancement, all subscription plans include the four-way comparison tool, with users of the premium 'Real-Time Prices' plan benefiting from the greatest level of insights.

To give users the opportunity to evaluate the enhanced data sets and monitoring tools available through the new premium Real-Time Prices plan, the LAA is offering a free, three-month trial for subscribers up until 31 March 2024.

Ms Dennis stressed that the platform would continue to develop, with new services and features introduced based on user feedback.

She said: “We have already received a positive response, with suggestions from users on new features they would like to see in the future, and we will continue to work with our developers as the platform builds."

Buyers and vendors using LAA member livestock markets will continue to benefit from free access to the essential daily price updates, she confirmed.

LAA executive secretary, Chris Dodds said the new platform was part of the association's strategic move to support the wider agricultural industry.

He said: "While this revolves around the accurate and transparent collection and transfer of market sales price data, we have a much wider remit.

“Our role very much encompasses education and training, including welcoming both the next generation of auctioneers but also of UK livestock producers and all involved in the sector."