New Machinery Ring aims to turbocharge horticulture across Wales

North Wales is preparing to transform its home-grown food production with the launch of a pioneering Machinery Ring designed to give farmers and growers affordable access to essential equipment and accelerate the region’s horticultural growth.

The model, widely used in Scotland and parts of Europe but still relatively new to Wales, has the potential to benefit dozens of producers looking to expand or diversify.

Led by Menter Môn, the initiative brings together the Local Food Partnerships of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy and Denbighshire in a coordinated push to increase the supply of locally grown fruit and vegetables to public sector kitchens, retailers and the hospitality trade.

Backed by the Welsh government’s Collaborative Grant Scheme, the project is now inviting growers to set out which machines they need most – from compact tractors and seeders to composting and harvesting equipment.

By pooling machinery and making it available on a flexible, shared basis, the scheme removes one of the biggest financial barriers facing small and medium-sized horticultural producers: the high cost of purchasing specialist equipment outright.

David Wylie, project manager at Menter Môn, said the model offers “a practical, low-risk route into horticulture” and gives farmers a viable alternative to major capital investment. “We want to hear exactly what equipment they need and will use,” he added.

The Machinery Ring builds on successful pilots such as Conwy’s fresh broccoli supply chain trial and aligns closely with national priorities, including the Community Food Strategy and the Universal Primary Free School Meals, which is increasing demand for Welsh produce.

The project will also work with the Wales Horticulture Cluster to provide technical support, skills training and access to sector networks.

Debbie Handley, Wales Horticulture Cluster Lead, said growers were facing some of the toughest operating conditions in decades, citing rising costs, labour shortages and pressure to meet local market demand.

She described the Machinery Ring as both timely and practical, enabling producers to trial specialist machinery, reduce overheads and improve efficiency.

“It will help both new entrants and established businesses strengthen their resilience and contribute to a more secure, sustainable Welsh food system,” she said. “This is a significant step forward for horticulture in North Wales.”

Grower input gathered through Lantra will shape how the Machinery Ring is structured to ensure fair access and long-term viability. The project team will also explore collaboration with machinery rings elsewhere in the UK and with social enterprise models to maximise its reach.

The launch coincides with the final days of the Welsh Government’s Agricultural Diversification and Horticulture Scheme, which remains open until 5 December for farmers and growers looking to establish or expand commercial horticultural ventures.