New measures in place to ensure Dairy-Tech 2022 is Covid-secure

Organisers of the Dairy-Tech event have said extra measures are being implemented for its February show to ensure it is Covid-secure amid a huge increase in cases.

Dairy-Tech 2022 is shaping up to be one of the biggest dairy shows to date, with more than 80 new product launches and almost 300 exhibitors.

However, in line with the latest government regulations, visitors must show a Covid pass on entry to prove they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative.

Masks must be worn at the event, with sanitiser stations provided throughout the venue, the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) said.

The event will be going ahead unless government regulations restrict it from happening, the charity added.

Matthew Knight, RABDF managing director, said: "We are fortunate the facilities at Stoneleigh Park provide adequate space for people to social distance, as well as all the halls having excellent ventilation.

"As a result, the event can run safely, provided all visitors adhere to the government guidelines and regulations. This is why we will not permit entry for any visitors failing to show a Covid Pass."

Attendees can obtain the NHS Covid Pass digitally through the NHS App or the online NHS Covid Pass service.

Tickets bought before the show are priced at £17 per person compared to £20 at the door.

In addition, members of the RABDF receive two free complimentary tickets to the event.