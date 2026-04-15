New mediation scheme aims to ease tensions on family farms

A new mediation initiative is being rolled out to help Scotland's farming families resolve conflict and avoid costly legal disputes.

The move comes as tensions within farming families and rural businesses continue to rise under financial and emotional pressure, with disputes often centred around succession, inheritance and business disagreements.

RSABI has trained a dozen mediators with practical agricultural experience to support farmers and crofters dealing with conflict, ranging from family breakdowns to disputes between neighbouring businesses.

The charity will also help cover the cost of mediation, offering an initial £500 towards fees, with further support available depending on circumstances, helping to remove a key barrier to early intervention.

The aim is to reduce the stress and impact of unresolved conflict, which can severely affect both mental wellbeing and farm business performance.

Mediators will work impartially to help those involved reach their own agreements, with all discussions kept confidential.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said the charity regularly sees the impact of disputes within the sector.

“Sadly we see far too many situations… where farming families have reached an impasse due to relationships breaking down,” she said.

She said mediation can offer a practical way forward.

“The good news is mediation – which has an 80% success rate – can make a big difference in these situations,” she said.

Ms McLaren added that communication breakdowns are often at the heart of disputes.

“Very often misunderstandings are the result of poor communication… and things can go into a downward spiral,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that mediation is not suitable in every case, particularly where relationships have broken down completely.

The mediators have been specifically trained for the role, coming from a range of agricultural backgrounds including consultancy and banking, and equipped with skills in conflict management and communication.

RSABI said it will launch an awareness campaign over the coming year to highlight mediation as a lower-cost alternative to legal action.

The initiative comes as many in the sector face ongoing financial pressures and uncertainty, increasing the risk of disputes within and between farming businesses.

“By increasing awareness of the benefits of professional mediation we hope to find a way to improve the lives of many farming families,” Ms McLaren said.

The charity is encouraging anyone facing conflict to seek support early, before issues escalate further.