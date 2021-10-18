New multi-million pound fertiliser distribution hub opens

A multi-million pound fertiliser distribution and storage hub, helping ease the UK’s fertiliser crisis, has officially opened its doors.

The new storage and distribution hub at Port of Sunderland has been opened by agricultural fertiliser manufacturer Brineflow Limited.

The port will help British farmers embrace net-zero and be more competitive in global markets, the firm said.

The terminal will distribute liquid fertilisers for farmers between the Humber and Forth, while creating jobs.

Brineflow pinpointed Port of Sunderland as its second base due to its strategic position on the east coast.

It said the port has close proximity to suppliers in the Baltic States ?and for larger cargoes trans-shipped in Rotterdam and other European ports.

John Fuller OBE, chairman of Brineflow, said: “The market for liquid nitrogen fertilisers has been increasing rapidly as farmers the world-over race to become net-zero, leading to a surge in demand for our products."

“With fewer steps, lower emission and zero waste, our new terminal will allow farmers to reduce their Total Environmental Impact by round a fifth compared to traditionally used fertilisers.

"Our unique engineered approach from Factory to Field will help farmers achieve their net zero targets.”

The first phase of the Brineflow terminal will provide the company with the opportunity to store 9,010 tonnes of liquid nitrogen fertiliser.

Planning permission has been secured for the development of further space that would increase capacity four-fold to over 40,000 tonnes.