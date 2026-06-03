New net zero advice targets UK meat and dairy consumption

UK livestock producers could face renewed scrutiny over meat and dairy consumption under climate advice setting out how the country could meet its net zero targets.

The Climate Change Committee’s latest Carbon Budget advice says lower consumption of meat and dairy could help reduce livestock numbers and free up land for environmental measures such as woodland creation.

In its report, the CCC states: “The transition involves less meat and dairy in the average UK diet, with the aim to reduce UK livestock numbers and free up land for measures such as woodland creation, while not increasing imports of meat and dairy.”

The independent advisory body also says better infrastructure could encourage more people to choose public transport, cycling or walking instead of driving.

It adds: “A continuation of existing trends, together with greater choice and availability of plant-based foods, sees a reduction in meat (especially beef and lamb) and dairy consumption, within overall healthier diets.”

The advice is likely to concern livestock producers, particularly beef, lamb and dairy farmers, as it directly links dietary change with reduced livestock numbers.

The CCC said the shift would be intended to free up land for measures such as woodland creation, but stressed this should not lead to higher meat and dairy imports.

That point is likely to be closely watched by the farming industry, which has repeatedly warned that cutting domestic production could simply move emissions overseas if imports rise to fill the gap.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed the government would adopt an 87% emissions reduction target by 2040, compared with 1990 levels.

However, ministers stressed that the Climate Change Committee’s suggested pathway does not amount to government policy.

A government spokesman said: “It is categorically untrue that this is government policy.”

They added: “We are clear that we will hit our targets without telling people how to live and behave.”

The advice forms part of the seventh Carbon Budget, which sets legally binding limits on UK emissions between 2038 and 2042.

It comes amid growing debate over the cost and impact of net zero, with farming, transport, aviation and home heating all expected to face closer scrutiny as the UK moves towards its 2050 target.