New net zero fund opens for Scottish island farmers

A new fund has opened for island communities in Scotland to receive grants of up to £150,000 to support the journey toward net-zero emissions.

Farmers, businesses and community groups located across Scotland’s inhabited islands are now able to apply for the grants.

The Island Communities Fund (ICF) is seeking 'shovel-ready' green infrastructure activities to support a sustainable future for islands.

Projects will support employment, community resilience and a green economic recovery from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

Rural Economy Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "The ICF will help our islands to thrive through community-led initiatives that contribute to our ongoing population priorities.

“This fund will help to deliver projects that contribute to Scotland’s fair and just transition to net zero and to climate resilient living on our islands.

“This fund builds on the success of and learning from the Islands Green Recovery Programme and supports the delivery of the National Islands Plan at a grassroots level.”

Grant applications will be submitted through Inspiring Scotland, who will manage the fund.

Applicants will be expected to detail how their project will contribute to a sustainable future for the islands and support employment and community resilience.