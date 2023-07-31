New network of 15 Welsh farms to help industry to net zero

A new network of farms is helping Welsh agriculture transition to net zero, with farmers trialling novel innovations and technologies in their own systems.

Farming Connect, funded by the Welsh government, launched its ‘Our Farms’ network at the Royal Welsh Show, when it unveiled the identity of those 15 farms.

From Anglesey in the north to Pembrokeshire in the south, they feature a diverse range of systems, from beef and sheep to dairy and poultry.

Over the next two years, the farms will host open days to share best practice and new ideas that originate from their on-farm projects and trial results.

Among the farmers recruited are red meat farmers Rhodri and Claire Jones, who farm at Brynllech Uchaf, Llanuwchllyn, Meirionnydd.

Their ambitions in becoming part of the network are to reduce their dependence on purchased forage and to find a pasture seed mix that suits their system, land and climate.

Rhodri Jones said: “The most useful bit of advice we have ever been given is to change if it suits you and to improve what you are trying to do."

Also recruited to the network are livestock farmers David, Eryl and Daniel Evans, of Tanygraig, Lampeter, who have already seen the benefits of utilising technology with a CCTV system that has transformed lambing and calving.

They aim to embark on projects that use other technologies too, to help futureproof their business, and to reduce costs without reducing output.

For Sian, Aled and Rhodri Davies, who run a mixed farm at Cwmcowddu, North Carmarthenshire, a key area they want to focus on is how they can make better use of chicken manure to reduce their purchased fertiliser needs.

Improving the nutrition and fertility of their dairy herd is another aspiration, Aled said.

“We also want to focus on increasing the amount of forage we grow, and making it more drought tolerant," said Aled.