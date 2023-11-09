New NFU survey seeks to capture poultry farmers' production intentions

Poultry farmers are being urged to take part in NFU's survey which aims to capture production intentions for the next few years.

The NFU's poultry production intentions survey is 'urgently asking' farmers to outline their intentions and to assess the impact this will have on the sector.

It comes as egg and broiler producers have faced significant challenges to the way they run their businesses over the last few years.

Issues include rampant inflation, low prices, post-Brexit uncertainty and a lack of available workforce.

As a result of this, some producers have reduced production or exited the industry altogether, while others have plans to expand in the future.

NFU poultry board chair, James Mottershead said it was vital for farmers to 'seize this opportunity to make our voices heard'.

"Your input to this survey will help shape future policy to support an innovative, progressive and profitable poultry sector," he said.

"This important poultry intentions survey will capture crucial data which will be used to inform our lobbying work.

"The results will be instrumental in driving meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, from the government to representatives right across the supply chain.

"Whether you are a poultry meat or egg producer, it’s vital you complete the survey to help strengthen our voice and work towards a resilient future for the sector."