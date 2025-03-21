New NI agricultural framework 'completely neglects' sheep sector

The absence of sheep support in the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) for Northern Ireland has been slammed for "completely neglecting" the sector.

This is according to the National Sheep Association (NSA) Northern Ireland Region, which has heavily criticised the province's post-Brexit agricultural framework.

The SAP includes a range of schemes, such as support for protein crops, horticulture, and two distinct beef industry initiatives – the Suckler Cow Scheme and the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.

However, the sheep sector is not included within it, with the NSA's NI Region Coordinator, Ellen Moorehead, calling it "disheartening".

“This omission is particularly perplexing given the robust state of the NI sheep industry," she said.

"Market demand is on the rise and our consumer base continues to expand, yet we find ourselves feeling like the ‘forgotten child’ of NI agriculture."

In the 2023 sheep census, there were approximately two million sheep in NI, including nearly one million breeding ewes.

Over a third of farmers in the region have sheep, and the value of the sector's output in 2022 was over £106 million.

However, due to an increase in input costs and lower market return, Northern Irish sheep farmers have some of the lowest farming incomes.

NSA believes the impact of the SAP's neglect will be significant. Under it, sheep-only farmers are projected to lose a substantial 17% of their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) support, with no alternative avenue for recouping these losses through other available schemes.

This financial hit poses a threat to the viability of many sheep farming businesses, particularly smaller family-run operations, the body warns.

“The SAP also aims to support "farming for the generations," yet it overlooks the unique accessibility of sheep farming for young people and new entrants," said Mrs Moorehead.

"With minimal capital and infrastructure requirements compared to dairy or beef, sheep farming offers a viable pathway into agriculture for those starting out."

She warned: "By neglecting this sector, we are inadvertently hindering the next generation of farmers and undermining the long-term sustainability of our rural communities.”

NSA says it will continue to engage with the Northern Irish government on the issue.