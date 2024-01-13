New NI TB compensation proposals slammed as 'new low' for farmers

New Northern Ireland-only TB compensation proposals have been slammed as a 'new low' for farmers in the country.

The comments follow a consultation on reducing the compensation rate for cattle removed under the bovine tuberculosis (bTB) programme.

NI's Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) proposals will reduce the payments farmers receive for cattle that react to a bTB test.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) called it a 'new low point' for farmers, as many continue to be 'blighted' by the disease.

The union said it was seeking legal advice on the matter.

DAERA's consultation is gathering views on whether the amount of compensation payable should be reduced on a phased basis.

This would be a reduction to 90% of the bovine animal’s market value in the first year of implementation with a further reduction to 75% of the animal’s market value a year later.

But UFU president David Brown said there were 'serious concerns': "[bTB] is having a severe impact not only on the NI livestock industry, but on the wellbeing of our farmers.

"A reduction in stock value will mean our members will not be fully reimbursed for the worth of their animals. Farmers already bear a loss of income from those animals that are removed when bTB positive.

"To devalue cattle’s worth after the animals have fallen victim to a disease that has become rampant in our region because of our department’s inability to deliver an effective eradication programme, is nothing short of barefaced robbery."

The UFU previously requested a meeting with the Secretary of State for NI, Chris Heaton-Harris, following the publication of measures relating to cost savings in NI, but no response was received.

The union said all of the measures proposed by the Secretary of State related to the provision of goods or services, with the only exception being the proposal to intervene on the money which farmers receive for their cattle.

Mr Brown called this 'theft': "The reality is, nothing has progressed since DAERA’s bTB eradication strategy announcement in 2021," he added.

"This is a serious blow for the farming industry and the UFU will be robustly objecting to the proposals within the consultation."

Farmers in Northern Ireland can still respond to DAERA’s consultation online, with the closing date set at 8 March.