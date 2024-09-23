New partnership aims to support flood resilience of farms

A new partnership has been launched today to support rural flood resilience and help farmers and communities adapt to extreme weather patterns.

The Rural Flood Resilience Partnership hopes to improve collaboration and support farmers in building their resilience to flood risks and coastal erosion.

It is made up of six organisations, including industry groups such as the NFU and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

It comes as rural communities across the UK are increasingly on the frontline of extreme weather and the devastating impacts of flooding.

Last winter saw one of England’s wettest periods since records began in 1836, which left many thousands of acres of productive farmland under water.

The partnership has published its work plan covering 2024 to 2026, which means the six groups will work on projects to improve their evidence base and co-develop solutions.

The work plan sets out 21 actions supporting seven strategic outcomes, with one focus on the need for farmers and landowners to have access to quality advice and support.

NFU vice president, Rachel Hallos said the partnership aimed to help farmers to strengthen the resilience of their homes and businesses by providing practical solutions.

“It will also give rural communities the means to influence decision making, provide access to resources and support action on the ground, strengthening rural resilience to flooding in a changing climate."

She warned that farmers were on the frontline of climate change, something which she called the industry's 'biggest challenge'.

"The extreme weather this brings is one of the main threats to UK food security and more severe storms, devastating floods, and increased periods of little or no rain are all impacting our ability to produce food."

CLA president Victoria Vyvyan added that the damage to rural land and businesses from flooding was 'localised but acute'.

"The CLA hopes this partnership will provide the evidence, awareness of risks, and access to practical advice that will allow them to improve their resilience.

“This partnership will look for short and medium-term solutions whilst raising awareness of the rural-specific costs and challenges from flooding which our members face.”

The partnership consists of: Action with Communities in Rural England; the Association of Drainage Authorities; the CLA; the Environment Agency; the NFU; and Natural England.