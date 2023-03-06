New partnership aims to tackle rural crime in north east Scotland

A new partnership has been formed which aims to tackle the growing scourge of rural crime in the north east of Scotland, an area among the worst affected.

The North East Partnership Against Rural Crime (NEPARC) will see 35 organisations working together to tackle various types of rural crime in the region.

These include fuel, timber, plant and machinery thefts, equestrian incidents, fly-tipping, heritage crime and livestock offences.

Data shows that Aberdeenshire is consistently the second most targeted area in Scotland for rural crime.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, chair of the NEPARC, explained that the region was one of Scotland’s most diverse rural environments.

The theft of agricultural and forestry machinery, plant and quad bikes, for example, had been 'compounded' by global supply chain delays, Brexit, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis.

He said this had made targeting these commodities very lucrative and worth the risk involved in stealing them.

"Our rural locations are perceived to be an easier target for such crimes," Chief Inspector Reid explained.

"We are aware of the significant financial loss that residents and landowners face due to opportunistic or organised crime.

"The effect of offences within a rural environment can often be far-reaching and impact the victim and the wider community.

"As a partnership, we will encourage, implement and promote initiatives to prevent and reduce opportunities for such criminality."

Lorna Paterson, regional manager at NFU Scotland, one of the organisations in the partnership, said there were 'very challenging criminal activities' in the region.

“We need full engagement from our farming members to be aware, to mitigate against illegal activities where possible, and to have avenues to communicate and highlight suspicious behaviours.

“The wealth of knowledge and dedication across the partnership allows Police Scotland to maximise the success of their great work.”